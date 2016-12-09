Great Samoan friendships

By STEVEN WINDUO

I WAS not in Samoa for the Miss Pacific Pageant, which coincidentally took place the same week I was there. I watched the event on TV in my hotel room in Apia.

Last week’s trip was my third to Apia, a city that has changed over time since my last visits. It was like a homecoming when I arrived there for a workshop that was held at the National University of Samoa. My previous visits were for meetings organized by the UNESCO Pacific Head Office in Apia.

The previous two visits introduced me to the Vice Chancellor and President of the National University of Samoa, Professor Fui Le’apai Asofou So’o and his Deputy Vice Chancellor. The three of us served as the Executives of the now International Council for the Study of Pacific Islands (ICPS) until it ceased operation. It was like being with old friends in the company of these two gentlemen.

The National University of Samoa hosted the meeting on Academic Benchmarking, which is directly related to my work at UPNG as the person responsible for Academic Audit at our national institution. Traveling with me to the meeting was Professor Mange Matui, the Acting Pro Vice Chancellor (Academic and Student Affairs) of UPNG. It was the first trip to Samoa for Professor Matui, but one he will remember for a long time because not everything turned out right for him then.

At the meeting we took every opportunity to meet our colleagues from National University of Samoa, Fiji National University, University of the South Pacific, Fulton College, Divine Word University, University of Waikato, and University of Tasmania. In the spirit of networking it was a very successful week.

I was particularly pleased that the UPNG participated at this workshop because we needed to stand up to the challenge of networking with sister universities across the South Pacific region. Moreover it was a wonderful opportunity for universities to share notes on academic audit and quality assurance, more specifically what each university is doing to benchmark its academic programs. Lessons we learnt and shared will become useful for us to address pertinent issues in undertaking quality assurance at our respective institutions.

One of the outcomes of the workshop was that a network on quality assurance was formed so that we can work as a network of people addressing quality assurance at our institutions using an ICT platform.

I discovered that one of my old friends, Professor Malama Meleisa and his beautiful wife, Professor Penelope Schofeld, were also working at the National University of Samoa. Professor Meleisa is the head of the Samoa Studies and for him to return to Samoa to help his people was very inspiring. Professor Meleisa was a very special friend that I came to know in New Zealand in 1990. At that time he was serving as the first Pacific Islander to be the Director of the Macmillan Brown Centre for Pacific Islands Studies. Professor Meleisa was the first Samoan student to attend the University of Papua New Guinea in the early 1970s.

During my stay, an old friend and colleague, Ralphel Semel, showed up out of the blue with some green buai from Samoa. Ralphel is a proud Manusian, but now resident in Samoa. He is now teaching at the National University of Samoa. On Saturday, a day before our return trip, Raphel showed Professor Matui and I around Apia city and later invited us for dinner at his home. His beautiful Samoan wife was very understanding and respectful to us.

I have no doubt that with Ralphel at the National University of Samoa, the opportunity to work collaboratively with colleagues between our universities looks promising.

I value the personal relationship I have with colleagues across the Pacific, especially in academic institutions. There is a lot of goodwill and respect for each other. We work as scholars, researchers, teachers, education managers, and even as advisors to promote the ideals of our identity as Pacific Islanders. There are others who are not Pacific Islanders in identity but who have been involved with or live in the Pacific Islanders, and who also share the same space we all inhabit. We respect each other and understand that the Pacific Islands mean a lot to us.

I may sound very elitist here, but our service has always been about our own people and communities. Many Indigenous scholars in our region have their people at heart and commit themselves to the promotion of quality life for our people.

From the perspective of Pacific Islanders, there is more we need to do to achieve great results. We need to seek out more opportunities to strengthen our existing networks and create new ones. We need to move around our Pacific Island nations more. At the moment the movement of Pacific Islanders across the Island nations is not encouraging. Inter Island travellers are mostly tourists and business travellers.

Signs of Papua New Guinea’s presence in Samoa and Fiji are visible everywhere. It is common site to see BSP everywhere in Samoa from billboards, to ATMs and bank buildings. Strange as it may sound, on our visit to the Tamaesina Hotel developed and owned by PNG chain, we were told that we were standing on PNG land in Samoa. Indeed the PNG flag was flying higher on this property, the latest hotel of highest quality built in Samoa.

It was cheaper to buy things in Samoa compared to PNG, where K50 is nothing compared to a Samoan 50 Tala. The Samoan government has done everything possible to maintain simple and uncorrupted lifestyles for every citizens. Basic goods and services are affordable to all its people.

The visit was very much a great opportunity for me to network with other colleagues in the region.

Visiting the Apia Catholic Cathedral with Prof Mange Matui (right) and Ralphel Semel (left).

Academics of NUS at the Benchmarking Workshop.

