PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has congratulated the Kumuls on their 50-6 World Cup victory over Wales, saying they have done the nation proud.

“This is the first time we have ever beaten Wales in the history of the Rugby League World Cup, and the highest points scored by our Kumuls in the history of the competition,” he said.

“The team performed strongly against a solid team from Wales.”

More than 14,000 people watched the match at the National Football Stadium on Saturday as the first matches of the 2017 World Cup got underway.

O’Neill reminded the team not to be complacent as there were some more strong teams to meet.

“Maintain your focus, stick to your training regime, and carry the heart of our nation on your jerseys,” he said.

He was also relieved to hear that coach Michael Marum was in good spirits after being given medical care during the game for cramps.

“Michael has put his mind and soul into the Kumuls, and he is a great leader of his team,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...