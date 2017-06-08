Group aims to spread the gospel in higher institutions

THE Revival Centres of PNG (RCPNG) students and staff association at the Papua New Guinea University of Technology on Saturday hosted a coffee night aimed at sharing the word of God.

The annual programme has gained momentum with participation from surrounding communities as well as the student body and staff.

The students organised this activity to help RCPNG members and others to really understand the Bible and uphold its principles.

RCPNG Lae district pastor Hanis Kepu said there was a very big challenge for PNG to reconcile spiritually in these end times. Kepu said one of the main purposes of the programme was to spread God’s salvation in higher institutions and offices to influence the elites.

He said while PNG claimed to be a Christian country, much of what people did and said did not reflect that.

“There are many Christian churches in the country today but the there is one question: Do we have the Holy Spirit in our lives?” Kepu said.

He urged those faced with problems to attend the programme to feel and see how God would change them adding the programme has had an impact on the lives of many since it started.

Meanwhile, RCPNG will stage its annual national rally in Goroka, Eastern Highlands in September this year. It is expected that more than 50,000 followers of RCPNG nationwide will be attending the week-long event.

