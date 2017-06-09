Group aims to support HIV victims with campaign

A group of Australians dedicated to breaking down the stigma against those living with HIV will be arriving in Port Moresby next week to hike the historical Kokoda Track, an official says.

Kokoda Trekking Working Committee chairman Valentine Tangoh said the that aim of the campaign was to raise awareness on the stigma and discrimination against people living with HIV (PLHIV) and break the misconceptions that the virus made them incapable of accomplishing anything good in life.

“Its main focus is to address stigma and discrimination against PLHIVs through the media, increase community awareness on HIV, PLHIV and stigma and discrimination in Queensland and Papua New Guinea,”

“It also provides the opportunity to develop and strengthen relationship and partnership with local HIV implementing

partners in Papua New Guinea,” Tangoh said.

He said 20 individuals comprised of a mix of PLHIVs, their family members, friends, those who work in the HIV sector, representatives from the Australian media fraternity and their supporters. They will be participating in the event accompanied

by two PLHIV representatives from PNG.

The trekking will take place from June 12-22. The team will be led by their brand ambassador Ji Wallace, who is HIV positive and an Olympic silver medalist at the 2015 Brazil Olympic Games on this expedition.

The event is organised by HIV Foundation Queensland in partnership with Queensland Positive People, United Nations Aids Programme, National Association of People with HIV Australia, Positive Leadership Development Institute, National Aids Council Secretariat and Igat Hope Inc.

The committee is urging individuals and businesses to support the two PLHIV representatives

from PNG and take part in this event.

Anyone willing to help can contact project manager, Igat Hope Inc. on phone number 70791171

or email: Alfred.Mark0@gmail.com.

