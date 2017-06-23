Group assists clinic in Kimbe with funds for renovations

AN urban clinic in Kimbe, West New Britain, has re-open after being closed for two months for renovations – thanks to the Women Empowering Women (WEW) group.

WEW paid K25,000 to renovate the clinic in Gigo, which was in a poor condition. The work took two months to complete.

Provincial health authority chief executive Stanis Tao has thanked WEW and New Britain Palm Oil Ltd for their assistance.

He said the renovation came at the right time.

Tao said the clinic was a feeder facility for the provincial hospital and the clinic’s 16 workers had been seeing up to 130 patients daily.

Due to the high demand, the provincial health authority is expected to eventually convert the facility into a day clinic that will provide all the services that the hospital provides except for an inpatient department.

Tao said they have some of the best doctors, nurses and community health workers but lacked the resources to do their work well.

Meanwhile, WEW patron and New Britain Palm Oil Ltd general manager Harry Brock said that although they had a small team they still had the heart to do things that had a lot of impact.

Brock said the K25,000 used may not be a big investment but the impact for the staff and the patients would be enormous.

WEW is an organisation of employees of New Britain Palm Oil Ltd. It does fundraising for community projects.

It also funded the ablution block of the maternity ward at the provincial hospital at a cost of K43,000 and donated lifesaving equipment and an ultra-sound scanner for the ward.

