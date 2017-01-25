Group discourages selling of wild animals

BUYING and selling of native fauna and wild animals in public is discouraged by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA).

The RSPCA brochure states that animals are often taken from people who are engaged in such activities in public.

“The RSPCA discourages the selling and buying of PNG’s native fauna and at times actively confiscates from those who sell wild animals in the street,” the brochure states.

It stated that RSPCA ran an education programme and conducted weekly school visits to teach about responsible pet ownership and wildlife conservation.

