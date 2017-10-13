Group focuses on securing coffee buyers during trip

A MOROBE Coffee Cooperative society representative will be visiting the Middle East and Europe over the next three weeks to negotiate with possible coffee buyers.

Neknasi Coffee Growers’ Cooperative Society chairman Moung Bung will be visiting United Arab Emirates, Germany, United Kingdom, Belgium, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

He said the visit was to establish possible coffee export markets in Europe, and also to seek assistance from producers on training locals to produce coffee to meet international standards.

“These countries are the biggest producers of coffee,” Bung said.

“We are trying to tell them that we have quality beans that meet world standards.”

His trip starts this weekend and he is expected to be back in the country towards the end of next month.

The cooperative draws its membership from Nawaeb and is one of the success stories of the coffee industry in Papua New Guinea.

Bung has in the past travelled to Asia to promote the group’s coffee,

He thanked the Morobe government and Nawaeb district for support given to the society.

Like this: Like Loading...