Group formed to fight corruption

By ELIAS LARI

YOUTHS in Jiwaka have formed a group to fight corruption affecting the lives of people and the country.

The Jiwaka Youth Organisation (JYO) was formed to address corruption starting at the national level and its head office was officially opened at Kiam village on Wednesday.

The Ombudsman Commission Highlands region manager Bill Kapen, Jiwaka police representative Inspector Horim Piamia and other leaders of the province were present to witness the opening of the new office.

President of JYO Wan Paraka described corruption as the worst threat to the nation’s growth.

He said that corruption was rooted at the national level and people were feeling the pain of it.

He said that leaders were involved in the worst forms of corruption.

“We need to come together and raise our concerns because corruption is deeply rooted in our nation.

He said that the main purpose of JYO was to expose such practice and pinpoint those involved.

He said that the organisation was formed to become a mouthpiece of the small people.

Paraka said that with their new office established they would move around and start creating awareness.

Kapen assured the members of the organisation that his office would give its full support.

He said that corruption was becoming a very dangerous threat to the lives of the people.

“This is not fair, people are suffering so we need such groups.”

Kapen said that some people might not know about corruption but they were feeling the pinch.

“You need to come out and maintain your rights and help the silent majority at the village level.

“This is the kind of group which my office will go along with and make sure people are aware of the true meaning of corruption.”

He said that if more groups were formed to fight corruption then this could have a greater impact.

