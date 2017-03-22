Group gives up marijuana for better life

By ELIAS LARI

A GROUP of drug addicts have promised to community and church leaders to stay away from marijuana and turn a new leaf in their lives.

The 52 men from the Jika Komb and Aklimb clans in Mt Hagen but live in the Dei electorate uprooted more than 100 matured marijuana plants and destroyed them in front of everyone at Ruti village on Saturday.

There to witness the event were Jika Komb and Aklimb councillor Honda Kiap, Tiri Kumbakul and Luke Noki, Lutheran Church Rev Ten Tengdui, chairman of the Stopim Drug Marijuana Association Pastor Johnny Mawa and community leader Peter Mara.

Ruti is known for its thriving marijuana trade. The 52 men, members of the Exile Komb Zone Eight Drug Association had held a week-long crusade at Ruti. They will now help the police crack down on the marijuana trade.

Mawa welcomed the decision by the 52 men and said the association would support addicts who wanted to change.

Kiap described it as a new chapter in their lives as marijuana caused social problems.

