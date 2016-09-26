Group helps produce English teaching materials

By MEMO HAUKE

SIMBU English Teachers Association (Seta) is the first group to assist the English teaching in this country.

A group of 16 English teachers from Simbu formed Seta in 2007, and is now producing Grade 9 English resource teaching materials for secondary schools.

Over 30,000 Grade 9 English resource teaching text books with 1000 teacher guide booklets are currently used in secondary schools since 2012, Mathilda Dimo, who is the chairperson, editor and writer for the Seta, said.

“When the Outcome Based Education (OBE) was introduce in the early year 2000’s there was this big rush of teaching materials in the country for schools and there were no materials available.

“So with our knowledge, that got us working together in Chimbu for the teaching materials.

“We worked together with our technical officer from England, Ian Cameron and we wrote together a whole lot of materials.”

Cameron went to Chimbu in 2007 as a volunteer for the Voluntary Service Overseas as a technical officer.

She said they placed all of our materials together and found out that they had just developed a teaching text book that would be formatted into a hard cover book.

