Group jailed over drug smuggling

TWO men have been sentenced to two years in jail each while three others will serve one year each after being convicted for drug smuggling in Lae.

Lae Magistrate Pious Tapil told the five men they were convicted under the Dangerous Drug Act which had been in force for the 65 years.

Tapil said though it was old, the court would continue to use it.

“The danger drugs pose in the community is high and damaging,” he said.

Nick Yasaku, 20, from Maprik, East Sepik and James Onio, 29, from Kandrian, West New Britain were sentenced to two years.

But two months were deducted for the time spent in custody at Buimo prison.

Manu Sangi, 25, from Angoram, in East Sepik, Sakail Aka, 29, from Huon Gulf, Morobe and Joe Komex, 30, from Mul-Baiyer in Western Highlands received one-year jail terms but two months were deducted for the time spent in custody.

All were first-time offenders.

The court heard that on March 30, the five conspired to transport 13.5kg of marijuana from Aunta to Aigris market for shipment.

