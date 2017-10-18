Group keen to help small firms

A group of young entrepreneurs in Port Moresby believes that success in business and life in general depends on having the right attitude that will impact everything else.

Liklik Bisnis Institute of Success (LBIS) is a group that wants to empower and enable micro and small to medium enterprises (MSMEs) to achieve the right attitude and outlook to business through the hosting of financial workshops to arm entrepreneurs with the right skills and knowledge to run their businesses.

LBIS was created in 2017 by qualified financial adviser Eddie Aila, the 2014 Spark Change Maker of the Year, with a specific focus on the needs of the MSME that operate in PNG which are typically nationally-owned small businesses developed by PNG people to follow their dreams of running a business, and creating a lifestyle that they truly desire.

Office manager Graham Duk said that LBIS’s mission was to empower and enable small to medium enterprises in PNG to earn K100,000 or more in annual revenue, by Dec 2018 and each year thereafter.

Duk said LBIS aimed to achieve this by providing real-life, dynamic and transformational small business coaching and training for the “real world” to workshop participants.

Duk said LBIS recognised that while there was much talk about empowering the informal and MSME sector in PNG, the following issues remain prevalent:

The MSME industry lacks funding, investment and support from Government and local industry;

MSME cannot participate fully in available business training due to expensive course fees; and,

MSME training is often not contextualised to the local political, social, legal and economic environment.

Like this: Like Loading...