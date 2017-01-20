Group against Kroton revenue going to MRDC

By SHIRLEY MAULUDU

A LANDOWNER group from the PNG LNG project impact area does not want its revenue from the Kroton equity go through the Mineral Resources Development Company.

Jeffery Kairi of PDL4 (Petroleum Development Licence 4) in Gobe, Southern Highlands, made the statement on Tuesday when the group signed the unit application form to acquire Kroton equity in the project using the vendor financing option offered by the Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited. “The proceeds from oil is being managed by PRG (Petroleum Resources Gobe). The LNG proceeds must have a separate company to manage as captured inside LBSA,” he said.

“I will definitely file for the legal proceedings.

“We will sign for the Kroton agreement now but we will file an application if nothing is done.”

KPHL managing director Wapu Sonk said it should be possible.

“If you want to take it out and have another gas company, that is possible as well,” Sonk said.

“That same message must come from all the other groups, which seems to be happening.

“If it’s a common position by all the other groups, to establish a separate company, then that has to be presented to the Government collectively and it can be facilitated.

“What you are saying will get louder and stronger if there is a coordinated effort from all the consultations that we have had.

“That seems to be an agenda as well.

“I will pass the message on and see how that can be possible.

“But I am not going to commit to you now because there’s a lot of other factors that will affect the issue as well.

“I think it makes sense in my view, and something that needs to be pursued in a coordinated manner.”

Ten landowner groups from the PNG LNG project has signed agreement for the equity.

