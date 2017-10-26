Group marks birth of founder

By Alphonse Porau

National Spiritual Assembly of the Baha’i’s of Papua New Guinea, a religion established from the teachings of Baha’u’llah, has celebrated the 200 anniversary of the birth of the founder.

The birth of Baha’u’llah is celebrated around the world, Secretary of the National Spiritual Assembly of Baha’i of PNG Confucius Ikoirere said.

A reception was held in Port Moresby last Saturday to mark the occasion and allow a reflection on the challenges facing the world and how insights from the teaching of Baha’u’llah had shed light on them.

The celebration was witnessed by senior statesmen of this country that were invited.

Ikoirere told The National that the religion was all about unity – that everyone was equal despite colour, race and creed.

Ikoirere said the religion had around 20 million followers worldwide.

He said the religion came to the shores of PNG in 1954 through an Australian and now had about 60,000 in the country.

Baha’i counsellor for PNG and the Solomon Islands Dr Jalal Mills told guests: “In every land, those who have been attracted to the messages of Baha’u’llah and are committed to his vision, are systematically learning how to give effect to his teaching.

“From every race, religion, nationality and class, souls are united around a vision of humanity as one people and the earth as one country.”

