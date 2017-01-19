Group to do outreach programme in NGI

AN INFORMAL religious youth group in Jiwaka is planning to continue outreach programmes in the New Guinea Islands region this year.

The group consisted of 42 people who were in Port Moresby for the last two months doing outreach on the streets to spread the word of God.

Group member Annie Digan said 40 of them including a 10-year-old boy have walked the Kokoda Track to Port Moresby while two mothers flew in.

Digan said 34 group members have returned to Jiwaka and nine were still in the city.

She encouraged especially those who have been touched by the word of God to hold on to their faith.

“We are coming towards the end of times and the Lord’s second coming is near so keep holding onto your faith,” Digan said.

She said this year was the election year and those intending to become leaders must be God-fearing and uphold the 10 Commandments of God.

Spokesman Aip Kondi told The National that it was their gospel mission to preach the Word of God.

