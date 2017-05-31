Group plans clean-a-thon to promote healthy living

A WOMEN’S group from Kaugere in Port Moresby are planning to do a clean-a-thon on July 2 to promote healthy living in their settlement communities.

The Barbia Border Mix Women’s Group headed by Catherine Thomas, is aiming to raise funds through cleaning around their settlements at Konebada in the Kaugere area.

Thomas said the clean-a-thon was an environment-focused family fun time, as well as a great way for families to raise much-needed funds for the newly formed women’s group from the Kaugere settlement.

She said all proceeds would help their efforts in creating self-reliance and life-changing projects for families, women and children in the area.

“It includes initiatives such as building community water tanks and financial literacy skills training programmes,” Thomas said.

The clean-a-thon will take place on Sunday, July 2, from 6-8am at Konebada beach.

“There are three ways to get involved in the clean-a-thon,” she said.

“And they to sign up or turn up, donate (money, food, water, gloves, trash bags, caps or transport); or sponsor and join one of the five groups with K200 or K20 per worker.

“We will wear and flag your branded T-shirts and merchandise in this community exercise.”

Thomas said the clean-a-thon was to promote healthy living and health within the community.

“We are urging corporate companies, individuals and others willing to help us in this drive for a healthy community for our children and mothers in the Kagure settlement area,” she said, adding that funds raised would promote women in the area.

