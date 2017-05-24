Group to provide training

THE Laurence Aviation & Security Group will provide training for an arms response unit, cybercrime response and intelligence, according to a police official.

The training package will also address police ill-discipline, police brutality and abuse, looting and stealing by police, lack of equipment and lack of adherence to set processes and procedures, police media unit director Chief Superintendent Dominic Kakas said.

“Though a contract has not been awarded or finalised yet, the Laurence Aviation & Security Group (LA&SG) after spending three months in the country making observations and accompanying officers on their day and night patrols, have said that if given the contract they would also look at educating officers on human rights.

“The level of violence on the public by police officers is an ongoing issue and we hope that by engaging the security firm we can also be able to train our police officers and educate them on the basic rights of the people.”

Kakas said that even criminals and suspects had rights which many police officers were not aware of and this was one of the main issues that LA&SG raised in their observation report.

