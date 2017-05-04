Group raises funds to help family search for their lost father

A youth group in East Sepik has raised funds through music to help a family searching for their father who had gone missing at sea last month.

Sterling Warren, the leader of Sons Arise Band, a youth group that aims to assist people and communities, told The National that Pastor Graham Pohau was among four other people that went missing in the waters of Manus and Wewak on March 28.

“His family had sought assistance from the disaster office in Wewak and to this day nothing has happened,” he said.

Warren said Pastor Pohau was a man who supported many young people and other members of the community.

“He supports our aband through advice, he also does most of his community service around the province with young people so we do not only regard him as a church pastor.

Warren said the missing pastor had time for others and prayed with all in need.

“Because of that my group decided to take it up on ourselves to assist the pastor’s family raise some funds to help in the search.”

The group set up at the market area and performed their own compositions based on social issues like violence against women and girls and others.

“We managed to raise more than K1,500 and we will continue to assist the family in carrying out more fundraisers.”

Warren also appealed to the public and authorities to assist in prayer, cash or kind as this was not the first time people had gone missing between Wewak and Manus.

“There were also other incidents that happened along the same route and this needs a major investigation by authorities concerned.

Pastor Pohau was serving at the Wewak Christian Fellowship Church.

He went to Lorengau, Manus, on a privately owned dinghy from Wewak on March 28 with four others and was to have returned to Wewak on March 29.

