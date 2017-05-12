Group receives family, sexual violence training

By REBECCA KUKU in Manus

A GRADE eight student and the acting mayor of Lorengau were among police and correctional service officers and staff from the Department of Justice and Attorney-General who graduated yesterday in Manus after week-long training on family and sexual violence.

Police Commissioner Gari Baki, who officiated at the close of the training, told the 30 participants that the family was an important foundation in Papua New Guinea culture and life.

“When mothers come to lodge their complaints about being beaten by their husbands, don’t turn them away.

“Use what you learn this week and go and make a change.”

Baki said that family violence was an ongoing issue in the country and needed to be addressed effectively.

He also donated a vehicle to the Family and Sexual Violence Unit in Manus.

Baki is expected to launch the 2017 New Guinea Islands (NGI) national security operation in Manus today.

According to acting Manus provincial police commander Senior Inspector David Yapu, all preparations for the launching were in place.

Yapu said the divisional commander for NGI, Assistant Commissioner Anton Billie with PPCs from West New Britain, East New Britain and New Ireland along with other senior officers from police headquarters were also expected to attend the launching.

Yapu thanked Baki for choosing Manus for the launching of the NGI national election security operations.

“This will be a big event for the people of Manus and a crowd is expected to witness the event.”

Yapu said invitations were sent out from the provincial administration, business houses, community leaders and other stakeholders to attend the launching.

He said the highlight would be the famous Manus dance with garamut beats and string bands to entertain the guests.

Yapu anticipates that the event will be successful and pave the way for security forces to be deployed for the election.

