Group to run second show

THE Papua New Guinea Professional Boxing Federation will host its second monthly show on Sunday.

Federation president Elvin Wafewa said the tournament would feature 10 amateur and six professional bouts.

Among the fighters is Mon Andaripa, who will go up against veteran John Korake in a light heavyweight bout which will be main event.

Wafewa said the event was staged using money raised at a fundraising event earlier this month.

“Our main aim is to expose our fighters to businesses and fans to attract sponsors,” Wafewa said.

He said pro boxing was a global sport but it was hardly known to PNG because there were few professional boxers in the country. “I’m urging businesses to support the fighters so they can be successful,” he said.

He said he hoped the regular shows would revive interest in the code.

Wafewa said his organisation had a small number of fighters but he hoped the numbers would increase once more support came in.

“We need sponsors to come forward and support us and help create a market to develop our talent.”

Wafewa said corporate support was crucial for prizefighting to make a comeback in the country.

Tickets for Sunday’s show are on sale for K15 (pre-sold) and K10 (at the gate). For details Wafewa can be contacted on 70066450.

Like this: Like Loading...