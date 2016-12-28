Group set to advocate for rights of people living with disabilities

A GROUP comprising of disabled youths has been set up to advocate for the rights of persons with disabilities (PWD) in Port Moresby.

The Youth Voice Group (YVG), a global campaign programme of the Leonard Cheshire Disability, comprises youths who advocate on the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with DisAbilities (UNCRPD). The programmes are managed under the community-based rehabilitation programme of the Cheshire DisAbility Services (CDS).

CDS field worker John Daion told The National that the youths carried out partner training workshops and radio shows in communities and during school awareness programme as part of their campaign strategies on the UNCRPD.

He said the purpose of the group was to build an understanding about the UNCRPD and to develop leadership and communication skills for youth with disabilities in communities, especially settlements within the city.

“As role models and living examples, these youths go out into the communities and share their stories of both challenges and successes,” Daion said.

“They also build-up confidence in themselves and motivate themsevles to excel in whatever dreams they want to achieve.”

Daion said the group provided an opportunity for the youth with disabilities to also learn about their rights as individuals, as at most times their rights were not recognised by the public.

The group, comprising 21 youth with disabilities, is sponsored by Digicel Foundation, Christophel Blind Mission (CBM) as well as the Australia and New Zealand government aid programmes to engage the youths for change.

