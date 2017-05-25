Group slams acts of violence

THE Family and Sexual Violence Action Committee (FSVAC) of the Consultative Implementation and Monitoring Council (CIMC) has condemned the torturous acts of violence against vulnerable women in the communities.

The committee issued a statement yesterday saying that the media has reported and highlighted countless stories of brutal acts of torture, murder and violence due to sorcery related accusations in communities and these gross acts of injustice cannot continue.

The Government has a national committee led by the Department of Justice and Attorney-General working to implement the sorcery national action plan (SNAP) to address sorcery and witchcraft-related violence in the country.

“As a member for the core committee, the FSVAC is against the brutal nature of violence that is being committed against helpless women in PNG as a result of sorcery accusations,” the committee said.

“As a sectoral committee of the CIMC, FSVAC is mandated to work towards reducing the occurrence and suffering caused by physical, sexual and psychological violence within families.”

The national core committee is aware of the issues and is working with government agencies, churches, NGOs and community advocates in the affected provinces to address the issue and help survivors of violence.

Recently, the core committee held a province-wide consultation in Enga and Chimbu to raise awareness of the issue and work with their provincial governments to set up provincial committees to address the issue.

“No one or group in a community has the right to take away a person’s life for whatever reason.”

