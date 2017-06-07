Group starts firm for jobless youths

A group of young men in Baiyer, Western Highlands, have formed a new company to employ jobless youths.

The 20 men are from the Sapani tribe launched the company on Friday at Kaleta village.

The occasion was witnessed by former Anglimp-South Waghi MP and System Organisation Money (SOM) Party Highlands region president William Ekip Wii and Mul-Baiyer Open candidate Nathan Poma.

Company patron Mekery Kaipa said that they formed the company because they were missing out on developments.

He said they were not benefiting from spin-offs created by the construction of the Baiyer-Madang national highway and other developments in the area.

Kaipa said most of the contracts were given to other companies because they did not have any companies that could be awarded contacts.

Wii commended the youths for coming up with the idea, which he said was part of building a better future.

He said SOM Party has helped to make the company known.

“This is the way forward and I urge you to cooperate and unite so that this company can grow.

“Leadership is very important because that will bring a good management for the company.”

Wii said people were becoming lazy and expecting free handouts, and that must stop.

He said that is why he was there to witness the company launching and encourage the youths to continue with their good work.

Wii urged other youths to follow the footsteps of the Baiyer youths to make their future bright.

