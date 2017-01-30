Group surrenders guns

By GYNNIE KERO

HELA Governor Francis Potape says a tribal group from Tari which has been involved in fights in the past four years surrendered 17 guns to security forces on Saturday.

Potape said the rivalry between the two groups from Kikita Two village was over the ownership of the land where the Tari Airport was located.

He welcomed the surrender of the guns by the tribe led by Buka Minape because the intra-tribal fighting had already killed 25 people, including a boy from Pangia in neighbouring Southern Highlands.

“A total of 17 weapons were surrendered – 15 home-made and two factory-made,” Potape said.

“The fight resulted from a dispute of who owns the Tari Airport land.

“It is State land but the dispute was over who is to get the K10 million as first payment.” After surrendering the guns, Minape urged the rival faction to surrender theirs too.

Hela police commander Supt Michael Welly said the guns used in the fights were yet to be surrendered.

Welly urged the people in the province to respect authority by surrendering the weapons.

The second phase of the call-out operation begins on Feb 28 where the military would round up people hiding guns. Potape thanked Minape for leading the first group to surrender the weapons.

He said it was the Kikita fight that triggered the Cabinet decision to launch the call-out operation in Hela.

“I appealed to other group to do the same thing so we can make Tari town safe again,” he said.

“After this call-out, Hela should have more policemen in Tari.”

