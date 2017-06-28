Group trains youths to be sustainable

THE Chimbu Rural Farming Skills for Youths (RFS4Y) is promoting agriculture among the young people of its community to improve sustainability through food production.

RFS4Y Peter Maimah said the group was established in 2011 to deliver agricultural programmes to youths both in and out of school so they can practise farming and understand the importance of agriculture and its potential.

“PNG food production is insufficient and inadequate to support and sustain both rural and urban family units,” he said.

“Moreover, we cannot provide the required food supply to provide balanced diets for three meals a day for our family units.”

By teaching youths the importance of agriculture, they may see it – apart from being able to feed their family – as another avenue through which they can earn an income through the sale of surplus food crops.

Maimah believes that PNG can produce vegetables, fruits and frozen meat which are currently being imported.

“The climate, soil, environment and landmass are conducive for large-scale farming to supply the food demand in the country,” he said.

“The available agricultural plans, policies and strategies should be used and implemented to achieve food security in the country. This should be a long-term goal of the country.

“The large number of subsistence farmers and unemployed people can be put to good use to cultivate the land for major agricultural food production for local consumption and exports.

“The Government has to be serious and provide training for this sector of people in order for them to be better utilised.”

