Group translates Bible

THE Summer Institute of Linguistics will be celebrating 11 Vernacular Initiative for Translation and Literacy (Vital) language group Bible dedications in Milne Bay.

Vital is an Alotau-based project to help language groups translate the Bible into their local language.

The group consists of a team from the institute and representatives of communities who translate Bible into 11 languages what they call the mini Bible.

The workshops enables the groups to develop vernacular literacy materials, make audio recordings of scripture, write songs and hymns, learn bible story-telling techniques, compile dictionaries and address health concerns they were facing.

Vital project manager Karla Watt said it was a new approach to bible translation.

“We engaged each community to select a team of people to attend workshops in Alotau where they were trained by institute staff in translation and literacy principles,” Watt said.

“We are so thankful for what the Lord has done and are delighted to be celebrating the dedication.”

