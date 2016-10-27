Group wants to meet KPH alone

A GROUP of landowners in Angore want to have a separate meeting with Kumul Petroleum Holdings on the exercising of the Kroton Equity.

Supreme chairman of the Angore Landowners John Ipidari was commenting on the vendor finance offer by KPH to landowners to acquire the optional Kroton Equity of 4.27 per cent in the LNG LNG project.

“PDL 08 has 147 Integrated landowner Groups (ILGs) declared through the Alternative Dispute Resolution Process (ADR) mediated by the mediation secretariat led by Justice Ambeng Kandakasi in late 2015,” Ipidari said.

“Our position as to the Kroton Equity 4.27 per cent issue is we want a free carried equity.

“The reason being that we have not participated in the construction phase of the PNG LNG project.”

He said their Business Development Grant of K12 million was being withheld by the Commerce Department.

