Groups sign agreement

By SHIRLEY MAULUDU

FOUR beneficiary groups under the PNG LNG project yesterday signed agreements with Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited to acquire the Kroton equity.

They are the Fly River provincial government, Juha (PDL9), pipeline and the plant site landowner beneficiary groups.

They signed the unit application agreement to exercise their Kroton Equity option using KPHL’s vendor financing.

The groups had written to KPHL before the expiry date of Dec 31 last year to show their intent to exercise the option using KPHL’s vendor finance.

KPHL managing director Wapu Sonk said their role was to implement the agreement reached along the terms expressed in the Umbrella Benefits Sharing Agreement and provide additional benefits for the landowners and provincial governments if they elected to invest in Kroton.

“KPHL does not want to see any beneficiary group lose out on their right to acquire their interest in Kroton. So the NEC endorsed KPHL to offer a safety net finance package to make sure that any beneficiary group who wanted to participate in an additional interest in the PNG LNG project through a shareholding in Kroton would be able to exercise their option,” Sonk said.

He said the board and management of Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited would ensure that all landowners and provincial governments entitled to the benefits of the Kroton option were able to decide whether to exercise their option – which was a commercial arrangement entered into between the State and landowners – and to ensure that once exercised they receive their entitlements under the UBSA.

After the signing, the Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited will work with the beneficiary groups that have signed to complete the corporate/statutory aspect of the transaction for their shareholding interest in Kumul Petroleum (Kroton) Limited to be registered.

