Groups to sign deal: Sonk

KUMUL Petroleum Holdings Limited is working with beneficiary groups which have expressed interest in taking up the Kroton Equity, managing director Wapu Sonk says.

Sonk said the groups would be summoned to sign the share transfer documents and the vendor note being offered by KPHL.

The groups are the PNG LNG plant site, PNG LNG pipeline, PDL (petroleum development licence) 9 (Juha) and PDL 4 (Gobe and Fly River governments).

Sonk said in a statement the option to acquire shares in Kumul Petroleum (Kroton No 2) Holdings Limited was one of the benefits agreed to by the Government and set out in the Umbrella Benefits Sharing Agreement (UBSA) in 2009 for landowners and provincial governments in the PNG LNG project.

Under the UBSA, the Government will grant landowners and provincial governments a commercial option to buy 25.75 per cent of the shares in Kroton No 2, the special purpose company that holds the State’s 16.57 per cent interest in the project.

In addition to the beneficiary groups who have registered interest to sign up in the coming weeks, one landowner beneficiary group and four provincial governments have already taken up the options.

They are PDL 5 (Moran), Southern Highlands, Hela, Gulf and Central.

“The beneficiary groups which have expressed their intention before December 31, 2016 to exercise the Kroton option using KPHL’s vendor finance facility are advised that signing of the share transfer documents and the vendor finance facility is scheduled in the coming weeks until January 31, 2017,” Sonk said.

He pointed out that KPHL’s role was to implement the agreement in the UBSA and provide additional benefits for the landowners and relevant provincial governments if they elected to invest in Kroton.

