Grow up, candidates told

By MALUM NALU

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill, pictured, has appealed to Mt Hagen candidates to be mature in what they do.

He said this after the closure of Kagamuga Airport yesterday by candidates protesting over appointment of election officials.

Ironically, O’Neill was to have flown from Chimbu, where he was campaigning for his People’s National Congress party candidates, to Mt Hagen by helicopter, and then travel by aircraft to Port Moresby but for closure of the airport.

The candidates resorted to shutting down the airport after lack of feedback from Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato regarding their petition to revoke the appointments of the returning officer and assistant returning officer for Mt Hagen Open.

O’Neill directed Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari and Police Commissioner Gari Baki to attend to the issue.

“I am aware that there are some candidates who are disappointed at the decision of the electoral commissioner and have taken it upon themselves to shut down the airport,” O’Neill told The National.

“I am appealing to the candidates, who are aspiring to become leaders, that such actions are not expected of our leaders.”

