Growers commended for biggest rice harvest

TRUKAI Industries Limited chief executive officer Greg Worthington-Eyre has commended the Chingwam Rice Growers Cooperative Society in Markam district, Morobe, for harvesting the biggest amount of rice.

Trukai, in partnership with the society, had provided expertise and business skills to the farmers.

During the launching of the largest rice harvest in the country, there was also a ground-breaking ceremony for another 500 hectares to plant rice.

Worthington-Eyre said history had been created as it was the first of the domestic commercial large- scale rice production in Papua New Guinea – a day Trukai and its people had been waiting for a very long time.

“Today we celebrate the harvest of the first 40 hectares in partnership with Chingwam Rice Growers Cooperative Society and the Ragiampun people,” he said.

More than 200 tonnes of the long grain variety paddy rice called T-Breed (Trukai Breed) were harvested.

“Over the last 23 years we have engaged in enormous amounts of research with various trials here in Markham Valley, West New Britain and Central,” he said.

“We have worked together with Chingwam Cooperative over the last two years to make this project a success.”

Worthington-Eyre said Trukai’s passion “is to create wealth and wellbeing for the people of Papua New Guinea”.

