Growers learn data management

MORE THAN 36 project staff from three lead partners in Southern Highlands were inducted to Productive Partnerships in Agriculture Project (PPAP) coffee component data management process and systems.

The lead partners are funded by PPAP under the coffee rehabilitation project. The project staff consist of project coordinators, data entry clerks, extension officers and field assistants.

A two-day intensive training was conducted in Pangia District from June 19 to 20.

The partnerships came from Kewabi from Lower Mendi, Kaupena in Imbounggu and Kori coffee from Pangia district.

The training was facilitated by PPAP staff from the Project Management Unit led by consultant Bernard Pilon, Component 2 Coordinator for Western Zone.

Samson Wereh, Chief Executive Officer of Ialibu-Pangia District Development Authority said it was the first time for the district to host this important economic meeting. Wereh said the government’s focus was on economic development and agriculture was the priority.

“Economic activity is the key to sustainable and improved livelihood.

“This is a public-private partnership and the benefits will directly trickle down to benefit the participating coffee farmers in the district to improve their livelihoods.”

PPAP manager Potaisa Hombunaka said inadequate and lack of quality data to make sound policy decisions was a chronic problem with many government and development funded projects in the country.

“Data collected, processed and reported will provide key stakeholders reliable information to make sound policy decisions” he said.

“The Monitoring and Evaluation section of Coffee PMU (Project Management Unit) is responsible for the implementation of data collection, analysis, and reporting.

“They have identified the knowledge gap lacking in the information chain. Without a proper system to collect raw data from the implemented activities in field level, how can we provide reliable information to the national government?

“Our financiers also need to make sound policy decisions for the future of agriculture development in the country,” Richard Alepa, M&E consultant, said.

The missing gap in the information chain was identified from the past call in the implementation phase.

Field forms were developed and are now used at partnerships level, to collect raw data by field assistants based at co-partner/cluster level and extension officers.

Data collected are entered and analysed by data entry clerks and reported in quarterly reporting template by the project coordinators.

Coffee PMU is heavily investing in lead partners’ capacity building to enable quality and efficiency in data collection, processing and reporting.

East New Britain, Morobe, Eastern Highlands and Chimbu have all benefited from this training.

After Southern Highlands and Enga, the training will be taken to Western Highlands, Jiwaka, Madang and East Sepik.

The PPAP modality is funded by the World Bank, International Fund for Agricultural Development and the PNG government.

