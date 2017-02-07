Growers support call for Oil Palm Industry Corporation to relocate office

THE Hoskins Oil Palm Growers Association has supported the call made by the West New Britain government to relocate the Oil Palm Industry Corporation (OPIC) head office in Port Moresby to Kimbe.

Executive chairman Patrick Reu said the association and its 13,025 members had given their support to Governor Sasindran Muthuvel’s call to Agriculture Minister Tommy Tomscoll for the relocation.

Reu said OPIC was set up by an act of Parliament to serve the oil palm farmers.

He said OPIC was fully-funded by oil palm growers and a voluntary levy of K8 per month by milling companies such as New Britain Palm Oil and Hargy Oil Palm.

“The agriculture minister must proceed immediately with the consultation process with the oil palm growers and not delay the process that was experienced with the appointment of the OPIC board,” Reu said.

“With the head office in Port Moresby, it has not served its core purposes.”

He said at this time, there were important outstanding issues that the OPIC head office must attend to such as:

Overdue appointment of the OPIC board;

overdue outcome of the pricing formula;

the recently reported mismanagement and misappropriation of funds; and,

Failure by the acting general secretary of OPIC to frequently conduct site visits at the provincial project areas.

Reu said there must be consultation on the issue of relocating the office.

