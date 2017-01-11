Growers: Transport fee costly

OIL palm growers have been paying K45.3 million annually to maintain the roads since the inception of Oil Palm Industry Corporation (Opic) in 1992.

PNG Oil Palm Growers Association chairman Ailan Kamale said the growers have been paying for road maintenance through transport cost of K60 per tonne.

“This is becoming too painful for the growers. This is too much for the small growers,” Kamale said.

“Bialla growers pay K13m, Hoskins growers pay K20m and Northern growers pay K10m annually.

“New Ireland and Milne Bay projects pay a total of K2.3m annually.

“When we were under department of agriculture, we had no problems with road maintenance.

“The government paid for road maintenance and the logistics support for the provision of the extension services was very good.”

He said oil palm growers were happy with the introduction of digital scales and electronic print outs of dockets as it promoted transparency.

“Manipulation and fraud by fruit truck drivers and crews is now a thing of the past. We are happy with this new achievement,” Kamale said.

The association had claimed that fruit truck operators and crews had manipulated growers when clock face scales were in use.

