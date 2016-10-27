Growing concerns for SHP elections next year

THE Southern Highlands Electoral Office in Mendi has been locked up for two weeks by disgruntled Southern Highlanders.

This follows the recent revocation of David Wakias as the provincial election manager and the appointment of Jacob Kurap as the new election manager.

Many stake holders have questioned the motive behind the recent changes made to the election managers position especially when the 2017 elections is just a few months away.

They have also questioned the manner in which Jacob Kurap was appointed to the post when he was in a much higher position as the provincial legal officer with the Southern Highlands Provincial Government.

He is from Nipa and is also a relative of the governor.

The people have asked for the commissioner to rescind his decision and reinstate Wakias immediately as he is an experienced officer who has very successfully run four consecutive elections in the province.

Failure to do so will only cause chaos as the stake holders and candidates will not allow the new Manager from taking office thus affecting the common roll update.

The gazetted ROs and AROs are also in the dark as to who will lead them into the elections especially when time is a factor affecting the roll update exercise.

The stakeholders have also planned for a public protest against the decision of the commissioner as they claim biased and manipulation of the election process is imminent.

There are grave concerns that a free fair and safe election will not eventuate for SHP in 2017.

Kapup Kerr,

Mendi, SHP