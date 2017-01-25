Growing flowers Are’s joy

By TABITHA NERO

LOOKING for flowers for any occasion on short notice can be a hassle in Port Moresby.

Most of us would just go to a road side and take a pick on an ever-ready array. And in this situation and if we are anywhere near her roadside market, we would most probably purchase Berita Are’s flowers.

Giving an orange and yellow splash of colour in front of Boroko Foodworld, Gordon, Are’s heliconia’s are bundled and sold at prices ranging from K5 to K20.

Are who has been growing flowers and pot plants and selling them in the city for 20 years, says that although she was making a living from it, she also takes joy in growing flowers to beautify the city.

“I’m beautifying the city and making money at the same time.”

Hailing from Gumine district in Chimbu, where wild and domesticated flowers grow effortlessly, the street florist says it is not easy to grow certain plants in the dry city of Port Moresby.

“I have green houses at Baruni and Morata where I grow my plants, right now the location where I’m selling my flowers suits the need of my customers,” she said.

“Mixing animal manure and fertilisers with the soil to feed to plants and constant watering, helps the plants to grow.”

Not only does she sell freshly cut flowers, she also sells pot plants for prices ranging from K5 to K50 and topsoil (animal manure mixture) for K2 to K5 per bag.

“Animal manure is ideal for growing your own vegetable garden, we all know vegetables in the city are very costly.

“I sell my pot plants according to their growth. But I also hire out my pot plants for office functions and church gatherings.

“Most of my customers on weekends are churches, they buy my flowers on Saturday or Sunday morning to decorate for services,” Are said.

She says she doesn’t charge churches for decoration.

“It’s like my thank you to God, so sometimes I don’t charge churches who want me to do flower arrangements for them,” Are said.

She says being in the floral industry is a rewarding business and she can help decorate homes, functions, churches and offices of busy city residents.

“For 10 years I was roaming the city selling my flowers but since 2005 I’ve sold flowers in front of Boroko Foodworld and I make K300 to K1500 in a day depending on the customers,” Are said.

This business is embraced by her family, with her relative, Michael Kumulgo accompanying Are to do decorations in certain parts of the city.

“I usually deal with those who would want pot plant delivery or to hire a pot plant,” Kumulgo said.

So the next time you’re in Port Moresby or need fresh flowers in a rush, contact Are on 79245279 or 73522193 or drive along to Boroko Foodland. You won’t miss Are’s flower market.

