Growth for Kandep promised

By MALUM NALU

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has promised the people of Kandep several projects not completed by their MP and Opposition Leader Don Polye if they vote for his People’s National Congress Party candidate Alfred Manase.

He said that in front of at least 10,000 people at the home turf of his archrival Polye.

Security was tight on the day.

Also present were Enga Governor Sir Peter Ipatas, Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari, Works and Implementation Minister Francis Awesa and his secretary David Wereh, and Wabag MP Robert Ganim.

O’Neill’s promised projects included the Wasa Bridge at Kandep, for which millions had been spent under the leadership of former Treasurer Polye without being completed. “I want to assure you today that under the leadership of Sir Peter and Manase, we will put up this long-overdue bridge,” he told the cheering crowd.

“This will be one of the first projects we will implement at Kandep when we form government.

“The people of Kandep are like prisoners in their own home because of the lack of roads.

“We will build new roads and we will set up a new airport at Kandep.

“When we build infrastructure like this, Kandep will continue to change.

“These I can promise you.”

