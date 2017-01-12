Guarantee safety of flights into Wau, chief pilot says

THE third-level airline company North Coast Aviation will only resume flights to Wau if a proper “security plan” is in place to guarantee the safety of the aircraft, pilot and passengers, chief pilot Captain Thomas Keindip says.

The airline withdrew its service to Wau in Bulolo, Morobe, following the stoning of one of its aircraft last month.

Keindip said the incident had raised security concern about the future of aviation in the mining township.

He said the company was willing to resume services to Wau but the Bulolo district must give assurance in writing that the security of its plane, pilot and passengers were guaranteed.

“After the incident, my pilot was upset so we had to suspend all flights in and out of Wau,” Keindip said.

“We will only resume flights if a proper security plan is put in place and the safety of the plane, pilot and passengers are guaranteed.”

Keindip said the suspension of flights into Wau did not affect other areas in the Garaina Valley. Regular flights are made to the other airstrips out of Nadzab airport.

Keindip thanked the local police for their swift action in arresting the three suspects who allegedly stoned the plane.

Jerry Kiripai, 23, Ambrose Sape, 30, and Peter Pasiko, 19, from Gunimaipa village in Goilala, Central, were charged under the Civil Aviation Act for infringement and causing damage to an aircraft on Dec 27.

