Guesthouse boosting local market

By MARK HAIHUIE

A GUESTHOUSE in Kavieng, New Ireland, spends about K400 daily buying produce from nearby villages.

Kavieng Transit Haus owner John Knox said the fresh produce was used for guests’ meals.

Knox said that it was a “win-win situation” – locals earning money consistently and guests enjoying local food.

“We spend about K400 a day on food alone,” Knox said.

“Fresh food such as mud crabs, lobsters and fish are supplied by established suppliers from the village

“If they don’t come and we run short of supplies, then we go to the market. But our direct suppliers are living in the villages near Kavieng town.

“We try to maintain a good local food content because a lot of people are tired of eating rice and bread. So we enhance their food experience with local appertisers.

“We provide this every day and it comes as a package with the rooms for K380 a night – self-contained air conditioned rooms.

“Tourists love the food.”

Australian tourist Jonathan Kuo said the local food and hospitality were great at the Kavieng Transit Haus.

“I’m here for medical placement from Australia and I have been staying at Knoxie’s place for two weeks now. I am planning to stay for another six weeks with three others as well,” Kuo said.

