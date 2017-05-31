Guesthouse improving services to cater for tourists

A GUESTHOUSE at Buin in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville is extending its facilities to cater for the increase in customers, in particular Japanese tourists.

Buin Inn owner Denise Nakuitu told The National that the guesthouse had accommodated a number of Japanese tourists since opening in 2007.

The tourists come to see the site of the aircraft carrying Japanese Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto that was shot down near Buin on April 18, 1943.

Yamamoto was commander in chief of the Japanese Navy and was in charge of the attack on Pearl Harbour which brought the US into the war.

“The tourists are mainly Japanese,” Nakuitu said.

“They have a historical attachment with the war relics with some big sites in Buin including the Yamamoto site.

“The tourists are mainly Japanese and a few Americans who come to Port Moresby to transit to Bougainville and then to Buin.

“The other travelers who come to Buin Inn are mostly government workers, some non-government organisations and other travelers to Buin.”

She said they had a house which they initially offered to visitors or tourists seeking accommodation.

“We had a house and did not know what to do with it. So when people were looking for rooms, we accommodated them,” she said.

“When we increased the rooms to 10 in 2010, we got it registered with the Investment Promotion Authority.

“Because of this increase we got a loan from the nationwide Microbank and put up a new building which will have 20 additional rooms.

Ten are going to be self-contained, two will be executive suites and eight will be on a shared-facilities basis.”

