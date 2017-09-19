Guide on service delivery issued

THE National Volunteers Service (NVS) has released two papers on how it will improve service delivery and run its programmes.

Acting executive director Molly Willie said the Preposition and Budget Strategy papers were launched by Minister for Community Development, Youth and Religion Soroi Eoe and NVS deputy chairman David Wissink last Wednesday.

“The Preposition Paper is based on the organisation assessment and how to take the organisation forward, especially its relationship with provincial and district administrations, stakeholder and partners,” Willie said.

She said the NVS Act was 27 years old and a white paper policy could be developed and eventually a new policy for the organisation.

The review of the act will focus on giving more attention to volunteers.

She said the budget strategy paper was to ensure they were transparent in the way they run the organisation.

“Budget focus on real priorities, how we use our K100,000 monthly grant from the Government, other bookkeeping, finance and administration,” she said.

The NVS will consider the recommendations by volunteers such as, strengthening of relationship with stakeholders, increasing their monthly allowance, increasing the number of volunteers each year and partnering with more companies in programmes.

