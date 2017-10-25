Guile over grunt

By HUXLEY LOVAI

KUMULS coach Michael Marum has included four hookers while dropping prop Wellington Albert out of his side to play Wales in their opening rugby league World Cup match on Saturday. Marum said he was looking at running a more creative unit against the Welsh Dragons in their Pool C clash at the Oil Search National Football Stadium in Port Moresby.

The PNG LNG Kumuls coach justified his selection of Queensland Cup hooker Wartovo Puara Jr, pictured, ahead of NRL duo James Segeyaro and Kurt Baptiste, saying he wanted to maintain the PNG Hunters combination that included Boas brothers Ase and Watson in the halves.

Baptiste and Segeyaro are on the bench which includes prop Enoch Maki and back-rower Willie Minoga.

The 194cm tall Albert, a casualty of the style Marum wants to bring to the Wales game, has been included in the 20-man squad with the final 17 to be confirmed on Friday but his brother Stanton comes into the starting front-row to partner Luke Page.

Catalan Dragons hooker Paul Aiton will lock the scrum.

“We want to try and keep the same Hunters combination with the Boas brothers that is really key for us,” Marum said at a press conference yesterday.

“We also have James Segeyaro and Kurt Baptiste. They are quality players and we will have to make a final decision on those two.

“We want to make sure that the players are familiar with each other here in training; making sure that they communicate well. So we’re hoping on Saturday the team we’ve picked combines well to get us the win.”

Canterbury Bulldogs pair Rhyse Martin and Rod Griffin have maintained their combination in the second row from the Tri-Nations two weeks ago.

Marum said he expected veteran Aiton to use his experience to marshal the pack around the field.

“Paul’s experience is what we need out there. He’ll start at lock. He’s been around and he knows how to handle that position,” Marum said of the 32-year-old.

Kumul vice-captain Ase Boas, who was named to wear the No.6 jersey is expected to have his left knee cleared today by physio Simon Morris with 19-year-old Lachlan Lam on the extended bench as cover.

“Lachlan impressed us with his performance during the Pacific Tri-Nations and he’s earned a spot on the extended bench.

“He’s on standby for Ase. He’s quick and very skilful, and has gained a lot of confidence from the Tri-Nations.”

Marum will confirm the team on Friday after the captain’s run at the NFS.

PNG LNG Kumuls: 1 David Mead (c), 2 Justin Olam, 3 Kato Ottio, 4 Nene Macdonald, 5 Garry Lo, 6 Ase Boas (vc), 7 Watson Boas, 8 Stanton Albert, 9 Wartovo Puara Jr, 10 Luke Page, 11 Rhyse Martin, 12 Rod Griffin, 13 Paul Aiton; Reserve: 14 Kurt Baptiste, 15 Willie Minoga, 16 James Ssegeyaro, 17 Enoch Maki, 18 Lachlan Lam, 19 Stargroth Amean, 20 Wellington Albert (three to be omitted).

