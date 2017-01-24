Guilty of dangerous driving causing death

A 48-year-old man from Rapitok village in East New Britain was Friday found guilty by the Buka District Court for driving dangerously and killing a male youth on a bicycle.

James Sakius was charged with dangerous driving causing the death of Adrian Sawa Lomon on June 12, last year, between 7pm and 8pm.

The court was told that the accused was driving a Honda CRV taxi from Hagogohe to Buka. At Poposoko village, the vehicle ran off the road and hit the victim.

The victim was riding his bicycle on the side of the road, about two metres from the white lane marking.

Prosecution called two witnesses. One said as soon as the taxi hit the victim, its lights were turned off. There was no other traffic at the time and the weather was fine.

Another witness said she was sitting at her aunt’s house when she saw a speeding vehicle. She also saw a boy riding a bicycle on the road through the vehicle’s lights. Suddenly, she heard a loud bang and ran to the road.

She said she only saw his bicycle and called other villagers to bring a torch. They saw the boy lying on the side of the road.

The boy was taken to hospital and died two days later.

The defendant admitted in his interview that he had consumed liquor earlier, but was sober when he drove the vehicle.

