Gulf boxers impress official

THE Gulf Amateur Boxing Association hosted a selection trial on New Year’s Day in Malalaua showcasing some of the province’s best talent.

With boxing one of the codes that will represent Gulf at the PNG Games in Kimbe in March, the purpose of the trials was to finalise a team. GABA president Sam Torreys invited members of the Papua New Guinea Boxing Union to witness the trials. The Gulf boxing team will be named next week.

PNG Boxing Union executives also took the opportunity to meet and discuss issues of unification and progress regarding the code’s development and future in the province.

National coach Joe Aufa was impressed with the talent on display as the majority of boxers were under 20 years of age and students.

“The trials saw a good spread of talent from the young male and female boxers and the standard was good,” Aufa said.

Also accompanying Aufa was PNGBU tournament director and chairman of national selectors Dick Larry and executive officer Martin Liri.

Larry and Liri, who are Gulf men and sports advocates, were impressed with the talent and the turn out which was unexpected since it was New Year’s Day.

Aufa, who was in charge of the weigh-in process said more than 20 boxers, both male and female, weighed in to fight.

“We thought it was New Year and we did not expect the turn out to be good but the young people that came showed that there is real interest among the people of Gulf,” Aufa said.

“It shows us that Gulf athletes are disciplined and have the passion,” he said.

Aufa said it was also pleasing to see that most boxers were young which provided the province available talent calling for a creation of a pathway to expose and raise standards of boxers in the future.

