Gulf clans to work with firms

By Memo Hauke

THE Papua LNG landowners in Kerema, Gulf, will work with the oil and gas construction companies to secure jobs for locals, MP Richard Mendani says.

“One of the major challenges we are facing in Kerema district is that our people are not that skilled and trained professionally to actively participate,” he said.

He said the people could be employed as security officers or to supply agricultural produce to the Papua LNG project.

He said the people would also supply to the Papua LNG project site their produce.

“We are not sitting back and waiting until the project comes. We are trying to do something to prepare ourselves when the project arrives,” he said.

“This year, we will try to get more human resource training for our people so that when the project (starts), they can be involved as security personnel, emergency cases, agriculture producers and cleaners.

The Kerema district office is also involved in a partnership scheme with the Airborne Logistics Company to provide services and the purchase coffee beans from villages in Kerema to sell in Port Moresby.

“We are supporting the public private partnership scheme by partnering with Airborne Logistics Company.”

