Gulf completely neglected

AS a concerned Gulf citizen, I am saddened by the way our politicians have totally neglected our people.

Governor Havila Kavo, Kikori MP Mark Maipakai and Kerema MP Richard Mendani don’t have a heart for the people.

Kavo should be ashamed of himself when Prime Minister Peter O’Neill asked him of what happened to government allocations over the past five years.

That is not to say that Maipakai is doing well because he has done very little during his long term in Parliament while Medani is a sleeping economist.

All the millions of kina for the province have disappeared as you can hardly see any tangible development.

In fact, Gulf is the most backward province in Papua New Guinea.

And it is not because we lack funds and resources but because we have greedy leaders who lack vision.

They think they are smart they do not know how to start, where to start and what to start with.

They are confused bunch of politicians who really don’t know what to do.

So please people of Gulf, we must do away with these hopeless leaders or else we will become as hopeless as they are.

Broken Heart

Gulf

