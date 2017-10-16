Gulf govt creates trust to manage sports

By LUKE KAMA

THE Gulf government, under the leadership of Governor Chris Haiveta, has created a trust to manage all sporting activities in the province.

During the announcement of the board in Port Moresby recently, Haiveta said the establishment of Gulf Province Sports Trust (GPST) was the first of its kind in the country and a management approach the provincial government was undertaking to revitalise sports in the province.

“Sports is a source of enjoyment and a tool for development and peace as viewed by the United Nations and it is a very important tool to promote gender equality, social inclusiveness, healthy lifestyles, leadership qualities and above all a sense of belonging and national pride to the youths of today’s generation,” Haiveta said.

He said GPST was established to act as a body to coordinate and manage all the sporting programmes, activities and policies as well as facilities in province.

He said the trust would be governed under its policies by the trustee board and managed by a chief executive officer and management team.

“The responsibilities and functions of the trust are to ensure equal participation in all sporting disciplines and help manage and coordinate the programmes and activities concerning sports in the province.”

Haiveta said the strategic objective of the trust included securing an effective provincial sports system that would improve participation and quality of sporting activities, providing pathways for grassroots athlete development, and controlling, monitoring and delivering sports development programmes in Gulf.

Imbi Tagune, the general manager for external affairs and sustainable development with Mineral Resources Development Company Ltd (MRDC), was appointed chairman of GPST and Lawrence Lahari as chief executive officer.

