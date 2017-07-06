Gulf grandfather making comeback to professional boxing

A GULF grandfather is making a comeback to professional boxing, a sport that he excelled back in the early 1990s.

Andy Emex, who is in his late 50s, wants to re-enter boxing and is eyeing PNG Boxing Federation run shows scheduled for September and November in Port Moresby and Bougainville. Emex has two wives and 12 children as well as several grandchildren.

“I want to come back and fight and use my experience and skills to help revive boxing,” Emex said.

A talented lightweight at one stage, Emex said he still had the moves and speed to compete against younger men.

“Right now, I am doing my own training and I’ll be ready to fight at the 60kg limit.

“I have the speed, strength and moves and everything a fighter should have to stay in the fight,’ a confident Emex said.

Emex first turned professional in the mid-1980s and went as far as winning a regional title in 1991.

In 1992, Emex was at his busiest taking part in several local shows as well as seven international bouts.

Six out his seven international fights were in Australia where he compiled a 4-2 record on the road.

Emex won in Honiara, Solomon Islands, in his other overseas bought.

Emex attempted a comeback in 2009 where he was stopped by Kevin Baki in one round.

