Gulf to host second provincial track, field champs

THE second Gulf provincial athletics championship will be held on Saturday and Sunday at Malalua High School sports field, according to provincial

athletics association president Lily Tua.

The first championship was held in June last year.

Tua said she was looking forward to turn some raw talent into better athletes this weekend as she had done last year.

“This weekend’s running competition is only for junior development but I will also identify raw talented runners to take part in the Southern region championship coming up later this month,” she said.

“This will be a good opportunity for me to select the best runners who will join the athletes who are already on the squad.”

Tua said she has already selected 18 men and 18 women from last year to take part in the PNG Games in Kimbe and to take part in the Southern championship and the national athletics championship in Goroka at the end of this month but still needed some more.

“I am sending out an open invitation to any interested Gulf youngster who wishes to run in the competition to come to Malalua this weekend.

“I will need support from the provincial government, Kerema MP Richard Madani’s office and the business houses in Gulf,” Tua said.

For further information, contact Tua on 79641041

