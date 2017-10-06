Gulf Isapea help Kerema league with K4500

THE Gulf Isapea rugby league franchise has again assisted Kerema Rugby League competition — this time with K4500 for its grand final awards.

Isapea chairman Jacob Ivaroa said the money would be used to buy trophies and also support the executives with administration costs for the finals.

This is not the first time that Gulf Isapea under Ivaroa has supported the premier league in the province.

Ivaroa said Kerema held a lot of promise for the development of the game and it was only fair to support them one way or another.

He said the franchise through recruitment drive in the province has set a bench mark to bring the standard and level of the game to where it was now.

Kerema league president Emmanuel Morehari had worked with Gulf Isapea through Ivaroa and former governor Havila Kavo to take the growth of the code to the next level.

“We appreciate the kind gesture and heart from Isapea, especially Ivaroa and the board for aiding the league,” Morehari said.

“In Gulf or Kerema, it is very difficult to secure sponsorship in cash or kind and we are all grateful that Ivaroa and the Isapea board to come to our need.

“We are confident that the Haiveta-Maiu government will develop the league to the next level with proper funding for infrastructure and training.”

Meanwhile, United Komara will meet Eastern Titans in the major semifinals in the A grade.

The elimination final is between Erema Warriors and Young Tigers while in the reserve grade, United Komara will play Eastern Titan and Erema Warriors will be up against Young Tigers.

